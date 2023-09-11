11 dengue patients die, 2,944 hospitalised in 24hrs

A total of 11 dengue patients died and 2,944 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00am today, reports BSS.

On 2 September, Bangladesh recorded 21 dengue-related deaths, the highest number in a single day, this year while the country reported 20 dengue-linked deaths, second highest deaths during the current year, on 7 September.

"The death toll from dengue infection crossed 700-mark as the authorities recorded 741 dengue deaths between 1 January, 2023 and 11 September, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"During the period, 967 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,977 were admitted to different hospitals outside it," the DGHS daily statement added.

"This year, 741 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the statement said.