PM Hasina instructs Bangladeshi diaspora what to say to the US politicians when they would come to seek vote

The prime minister said these in a meeting to exchange views with the leaders and activists of the US chapter of Awami League and its front and associate bodies and Bangladeshi expatriates at a hotel in Washington DC on Friday.

PM’s deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister said the country (USA) is talking about the human rights despite the fact that they have given shelters to the killers, who assassinated the then president and Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members on 15 August, 1975.

The killers even did not spare the children including a four-year-old-child and women, she said.