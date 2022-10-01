PM Hasina instructs Bangladeshi diaspora what to say to the US politicians when they would come to seek vote

The prime minister said these in a meeting to exchange views with the leaders and activists of the US chapter of Awami League and its front and associate bodies and Bangladeshi expatriates at a hotel in Washington DC on Friday.
PM’s deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen after the meeting.
The prime minister said the country (USA) is talking about the human rights despite the fact that they have given shelters to the killers, who assassinated the then president and Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members on 15 August, 1975.
The killers even did not spare the children including a four-year-old-child and women, she said.
The military dictator and founder of the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Ziaur Rahman introduced the politics of killings, forced disappearances and corruption, nepotism and culture of impunity in the country, she added.
Sheikh Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League, reiterated her call to raise voice against the anti-state propaganda and the people engaged in the misdeeds alongside working for brightening the country’s image abroad.
The prime minister further said the construction of the Padma Bridge was a great challenge for Bangladesh as there was a deep-rooted conspiracy and propaganda against it.
“Unfortunately, prominent personalities of Bangladesh were behind the conspiracy. But, we have finally built the Padma Bridge with our own finance facing all the challenges,” she said.
The regional and local connectivity will increase as the construction of the Padma Bridge was completed, she said.
The prime minister said her government has been working relentlessly for the country’s progress and prosperity and Bangladesh has already attained the status of middle income country.
She once again vowed to build a Sonar Bangla free from hunger, poverty and all forms of exploitations as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.
The prime minister asked the expats to present all these things to the US politicians when they came to Bangladesh diaspora for seeking vote during polls.