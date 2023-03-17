Momen to attend UN Water Conference in US

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen is set to attend the UN Water Conference, to be held in New York from 22–24 March. The conference will be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Tajikistan, reports UNB.

The 'UN 2023 Water Conference' – the first in almost 50 years – will create global momentum for accelerated implementation and improved impact to advance the broad challenges surrounding water, organisers said.

Foreign minister Momen will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the conference, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin. The delegation will also include Zaheed Faruque, the state minister for water resources, she said.