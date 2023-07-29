Three youth riding on motorbike set fire to buses

Md Sanaullah is a bus driver. He is a victim of three buses which were torched in Matuail in the capital Dhaka on Saturday.

"Get down, hurry up or will pour (petrol) on you," Sanaullah quoted one of three youth who got up his bus and set it on fire and left immediately.

Speaking to newsmen, he said three youth came on riding a motorbike. They had petrol in a bottle and a matchbox. Following their threat, he jumped out of the bus.