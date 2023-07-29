Three buses at Matuail, police car set on fire at Shyamoli

A police car was set on fire and several vehicles vandalised at the capital's Shaymoli area. Meanwhile, three buses have also been set on fire during and after the clashes between BNP leaders-activists and police at Matuail.

A member of the police witnessing the incident said that more than a hundred people brought out a procession from the direction of Gabtoli, wielding sticks and rods. They set a police car, parked on the street opposite the Shaymoli Square, afire around 1:15pm. They vandalised several buses and cars at the time.