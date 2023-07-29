Police, BNP clash at Matuail, Dholaikhal and Uttara

At one point, they took position at the centre of the road and started giving speeches. At that time, three explosions were heard. Later, the police used tear gas and charged the BNP leaders and activists to disperse them.

BNP leaders backed away and took position in different alleys of Uttara Sector No.7. From there, they began hurling brickbats at the police. A little while after that, Awami League leaders and activists started charging towards BNP protestors.

At the time of writing this report at 1:00pm, the situation had calmed down. The police had taken position in front of the BNS Centre.

Police claimed that the three explosions were caused by sound grenades. Jamuna Television’s senior correspondent Shoriful Islam Khan got injured on the spot. He was hit by a splinter.