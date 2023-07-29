Bangladesh

Gayeshwar injured in Dholaikhal clash, taken away bleeding by police

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was hurt during the clash between the police and BNP activists in Dholaikhal, Old Dhaka on 29 July 2023Shubhro Kanti Das

Standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was injurd in the clashes between police and the BNP activists at Dholaikhal, Old Dhaka on Saturday.

The police first took him inside a shop. Later, they took him, bleeding, to some other location on a police van.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was taken away on a police van
Shubro Kanti Das

At 11:30am, the police first charged at the BNP leaders and activists and tried to disperse them from Dholaikhal. The BNP activists backtracked at first. Later, the protestors also charged back at the police.

At one point during the clashes, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy got injured. He started bleeding from his forehead.

