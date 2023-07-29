Gayeshwar injured in Dholaikhal clash, taken away bleeding by police

Standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was injurd in the clashes between police and the BNP activists at Dholaikhal, Old Dhaka on Saturday.
The police first took him inside a shop. Later, they took him, bleeding, to some other location on a police van.
At 11:30am, the police first charged at the BNP leaders and activists and tried to disperse them from Dholaikhal. The BNP activists backtracked at first. Later, the protestors also charged back at the police.
At one point during the clashes, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy got injured. He started bleeding from his forehead.