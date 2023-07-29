BNP to hold sit-ins in parts of Dhaka, Awami League to remain ‘alert’

The ruling Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced programmes and counter-programmes for Saturday in various parts of the capital.
BNP will hold sit-ins at important entry points of capital Dhaka. The party will take position at entrances of the capital in Gabtali, Uttara, Naya Bazar Yusuf Market and Shanir Akhra from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme from the party’s grand rally at Naya Paltan on Friday.
In the meantime, ruling Awami League and it associated bodies said their leaders and activists will remain alert across Dhaka city as well as the entry points of city on Saturday.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police, however, denied political parties permission to hold programmes, the DMP said in a SMS sent to the journalists at 11:30pm on Friday.
Thirty five parties including six-party coalition Ganatantra Mancha, 12-party collation Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Gana Forum will hold various programme across the capital. These are waging a simultaneous movement demanding the resignation of the government.
Besides, Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party will also hold separate programmes.
It has been learned after talking to the high level of the ruling party at Friday midnight that their leader and activists will patrol all wards of Dhaka city and the entry points of the capital.
Earlier on Friday evening, Jubo League, the youth wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, announced they would organise “peace rallies” at the capital's entry points hours after the BNP declared their sit-ins.
But speculation began over whether the ruling party would hold its progammes as police denied permission to the political parties.
Prothom Alo spoke to Awami League’s Dhaka south city unit office secretary Riaz Uddin at 1:00am on Saturday. He said there will be no peace rally and their leaders and activists will remain alert at all wards of Dhaka city as well as at all the entry points.
Awami League’s Dhaka north city unit general secretary Abdul Manna also told Prothom Alo at 1:30am on Saturday that their leaders and activists will remain alert across Dhaka city and its all entry points.
Awami League policymaking sources said Awami League will be in the streets whenever BNP announces a programme.