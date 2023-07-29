BNP to hold sit-ins in parts of Dhaka, Awami League to remain ‘alert’

The ruling Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced programmes and counter-programmes for Saturday in various parts of the capital.

BNP will hold sit-ins at important entry points of capital Dhaka. The party will take position at entrances of the capital in Gabtali, Uttara, Naya Bazar Yusuf Market and Shanir Akhra from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.