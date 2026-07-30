If Sheikh Hasina returns to surrender, she will likely be arrested first

A journalist asked how Sheikh Hasina would return since she does not have a passport. In response, the law minister said, “How she will come is her problem. It is not my problem. When she enters our territory, once she comes within that jurisdiction, I will apply the law in accordance with the authority that the law has given me.”

The law minister was also asked about the presidential election. In response, he said, “This has not yet come up for discussion. I have already explained the constitutional interpretation. The Constitution states that a new president must be elected within 90 days from the day the president resigns. The question was whether we would call a special session. Since there is a period of 90 days, and our next session must be called within 60 days, counting from the end of the previous session until the next one, these two timelines coincide. That is why I am saying that, at present, I do not see the necessity of calling a special session. If the government feels it is necessary, it certainly can call one.”