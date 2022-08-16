Activists express concerns over rights violation, freedom of expression

A demand has been made to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to form an unbiased, credible and international standard commission to investigate the reported incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Bangladesh.

Rights activists, representatives of civic bodies and relatives of the victims of enforced disappearances made the demand during a meeting with Michelle Bachelet at a city hotel on Monday.

At the time they also highlighted the legal and other barriers to ensure freedom of expression and media freedom in Bangladesh.

Rights activists and representatives of civic bodies told Michelle Bachelet that there are strong allegations of different law enforcement agencies’ involvement with the incidents of enforced disappearances.

But the government is not taking the allegations into cognisance. In this context, the victim families would not get justice without the help of the United Nations, they added.