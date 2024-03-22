Death of JnU student: Probe committee visits her Cumilla residence

The committee included member secretary and JnU deputy registrar Ranjan Kumar, members professor Abul Hossain, professor Mohammad Masud Billah and Johar Ahmed.

Later, the committee also went to Cumilla’s Kotwali Model police station and talked to the investigation officer of the case, filed by Abantika’s mother on charge of torturing her to death.

The committee also talked to newspersons about the progress of the investigation into the suicide of Abantika on 15 March in her Cumilla residence.

Convenor professor Jakir said, “We are carrying out an investigation. We learned a lot from talking to Abantika’s mother here. We again will go to the police, and take statements from them. Besides, we’ll take statements from several other sources.”