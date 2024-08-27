Floods: Death toll rises to 27, over 5.6m affected in 11 districts
The death toll in the devastating flood has risen to 27 as the deaths of four more people in Cumilla were reported Tuesday.
Among the deaths, 10 were in Cumilla, five each in Chattogram and Noakhali, one each in Feni, Khagrachhari, Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur and three were in Cox’s Bazar districts. Besides, two persons are missing in Moulvibazar district.
The disaster management and relief ministry gave updates on the flood situation this afternoon.
Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar districts have been affected in the ongoing flood since 20 August.
As many as 5,619,375 people have been affected by the flood in 541 unions and municipalities under 74 upazilas in 11 districts.
A total of 1,207,429 families have been stranded in the flood while 509,728 people took refuge at 3,886 shelter centres. A total of 34,421 cattle were also given shelter there.
A total of 620 medical teams are working to provide treatment to the affected people in the flood-hit districts.
A total of Tk 35.2 million in cash, 20,650 tonnes of rice and 15,000 packets of dry food, Tk 3.5 million for baby food and Taka 3.5 million for fodder have been allocated for the 11 flood-hit districts.