Floods: Death toll rises to 27, over 5.6m affected in 11 districts

The death toll in the devastating flood has risen to 27 as the deaths of four more people in Cumilla were reported Tuesday.

Among the deaths, 10 were in Cumilla, five each in Chattogram and Noakhali, one each in Feni, Khagrachhari, Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur and three were in Cox’s Bazar districts. Besides, two persons are missing in Moulvibazar district.