Untold stories of Bangladeshi beach vendors on Italian shores

Case 1:

Salman, (not his real name) is a 38-year-old originally from Sylhet, Bangladesh, who has taken the gritty path of a beach vendor in Palermo, Italy. He recounts his tumultuous journey from Bangladesh to Italy in 2015. "I played 'the game'," Salman explains, using a term that Bangladeshi migrants often use for trafficking journeys managed by 'dalals'. His perilous route took him from Dhaka to Dubai, and through the Balkan route, he was smuggled from Serbia to Italy, finally landing in December 2015.

The early stages of his time in Italy were far from easy. With an unsuccessful asylum application behind him and facing daily challenges to make ends meet, he gravitated towards work as a beach vendor. He recalled, "Sometimes I earned 15 euros a day, and then I spent 10 to eat, and what I had left was not enough to buy back the goods; besides, I had to pay the rent."

Salman walks up to 8 hours on beaches like Mondello, selling earrings, necklaces, scarves and bandanas. Despite the demand of his daily routine, walking many miles and bearing the weight of his goods, Salman often earns as little as €15 a day, a stark reflection of the challenges of his profession. "If you don't insist, you don't sell anything because, at first everyone says no," he says, highlighting the constant rejections he faces from potential customers.

Beyond the strain of his daily routine, the harsh elements of his working environment, particularly the relentless heat and scalding sand, have exacted a heavy toll. Salman says, "It was very tiring; I suffered a lot." He also shared the taxing reality of the beach vendor's life: "When I can't sell the products, it gets annoying after walking in the heat, under the sun, and the hot, unbearable sand."

Palermo offered Salman a mixed bag of experiences. He juggled various jobs, from street vending to restaurant work, yet every summer, he returned to beach vending, where the promise of higher earnings beckoned. As he became more familiar with the beach vendor landscape, he began frequenting popular beaches near Palermo, like San Vito Lo Capo, Balestrate, Castellammare, and Mondello. Salman notes that police checks have become more regular, especially on Mondello Beach, making it harder for vendors like him.

Adding to his woes, Salman grapples with diabetes, a condition that further strains his meagre earnings. Forced into a carb-heavy diet, mainly rice, Salman shares a cramped apartment in central Palermo with fellow Bangladeshi men. Reflecting on his challenging journey, Salman poignantly remarks, "We come abroad to work, but if we had known we would end up working on the beaches, we wouldn't have come.”