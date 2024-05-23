Rights violation can result in peacekeepers’ non-deployment, repatriation: UN

The journalist later raised questions regarding the screening process as the countries sending troops on peacekeeping missions are themselves responsible for the screening. He asked how a regime, which itself are extreme human rights abusers, can identify who is an abuser and who is not.

The spokesperson elaborated on the screening process for peacekeeping personnel. He noted that the process involves three parts: self-certification, certification by the sending country, and 'a procedure' by the office of the high commissioner for human rights.

He acknowledged that there have been instances where allegations of past human rights violations have led to actions by the UN.