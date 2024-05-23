Rights violation can result in peacekeepers’ non-deployment, repatriation: UN
If allegations of past human rights violations are substantiated, it can result in the uniformed personnel’s non-deployment, or even repatriation from the peacekeeping missions, says the United Nations.
Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary general, made the statement while responding to queries from journalists at a press briefing on Wednesday.
A journalist drew his attention to a recent DW investigative documentary revealing that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been sending officers implicated in extreme human rights violations, such as torture and extrajudicial killings, on UN peacekeeping missions. He asked the spokesperson if the secretary general is aware of the issue.
In response, Dujarric confirmed that they are aware of the documentary as well as the allegations. He cited the peacekeeping department’s statement in the documentary and reiterated the UN's commitment to deploying personnel who meet the highest standards of efficiency, integrity, and respect for human rights.
The journalist later raised questions regarding the screening process as the countries sending troops on peacekeeping missions are themselves responsible for the screening. He asked how a regime, which itself are extreme human rights abusers, can identify who is an abuser and who is not.
The spokesperson elaborated on the screening process for peacekeeping personnel. He noted that the process involves three parts: self-certification, certification by the sending country, and 'a procedure' by the office of the high commissioner for human rights.
He acknowledged that there have been instances where allegations of past human rights violations have led to actions by the UN.
"Over the years, I can tell you that there have been cases where we were informed of allegations of past human rights violations committed by uniformed personnel from a small number of countries deploying in our peacekeeping missions," Dujarric said.
Regarding the UN actions, he said, “When such cases occur, our peacekeeping colleagues take appropriate action in accordance with their screening policy and other relevant frameworks, including in consultation with troop-contributing countries.”
He specified that such cases could lead to uniformed personnel not being deployed or even being repatriated by the UN if allegations are substantiated.