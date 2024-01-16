Punishment if wrong treatment proven: Health minister

The minister said this while exchanging views with Bangladesh Health Reporters’ Forum at the ministry’s auditorium in the afternoon.

At a stage of the event, the father and a few other relatives of Ayan, a child who died after circumcision at the United Medical College Hospital in Badda’s Satarkul in the capital a few days ago, entered the auditorium.

They described what happened during the circumcision of Ayan and afterwards. They also demanded justice for the death of Ayan.

Samanta Lal Sen listened to them.

He told Ayan’s father and the newspersons, “I know this pain. I promise action will be taken if there is any negligence in the medical treatment.”