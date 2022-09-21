PM Hasina seeks UN’s intensified role in Rohingya repatriation

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday reiterated her call to the international community and the United Nations (UN) to play intensified role in solving the Rohingya crisis by repatriating the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their motherland.

The prime minister made this call while UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi paid a courtesy call on her at the bilateral meeting room of Lotte New York Palace hotel.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the newspersons about the activities of the prime minister on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).