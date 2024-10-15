Chief adviser seeks ‘safe zone guaranteed by UN’ for displaced people in Rakhine

The special rapporteur appreciated the chief adviser for his three-point proposals on the Rohingya crisis, which were floated on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York last month.

He said the violence in Rakhine state has created an “enormous crisis” in the state, and humanitarian aid is urgently needed for the displaced and starving people, including that of Rohingyas.

The special rapporteur said at least 3.1 million people have been displaced in Myanmar, including hundreds of thousands in Rakhine state, where insurgent groups have been fighting against the Myanmar military for years.