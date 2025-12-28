Bangladesh expresses deep concern over ‘mass violence’ against minorities in India
The Bangladesh government has expressed deep concern over what it has described as “mass violence” against minority communities, including Muslims and Christians, in India.
It has also called for investigations into the brutal attacks on minorities across India during Christmas celebrations and for those responsible to be brought to justice.
Responding to questions from journalists on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, SM Mahbubul Alam, outlined the position of the Bangladesh government on the issue of persecution of minorities in India.
At the same time, he rejected as “motivated” recent remarks by the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs regarding the situation of minority communities in Bangladesh.
SM Mahbubul Alam also urged various quarters in India to refrain from spreading what he described as misleading narratives on minority issues in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh’s reaction comes two days after India’s Ministry of External Affairs expressed “deep concern” over the situation of minorities in Bangladesh.
At a regular press briefing in New Delhi last Friday, in response to a journalist’s question, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that continued violence by extremists against minorities, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, in Bangladesh was a matter of deep concern for India.
He strongly condemned the brutal killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expressed the expectation that those responsible would be brought to justice.
Responding to a journalist’s question on attacks against minority communities in India, the Bangladeshi foreign ministry spokesperson said, “We are deeply concerned about brutal killings, mob lynchings, arbitrary detentions and obstruction of religious observances committed against various minority communities in India, including Muslims and Christians. As you mentioned, earlier this month, there was the brutal killing of a Muslim youth, Jewel Rana, in Odisha; the brutal murder of Mohammad Azhar Hossain in Bihar; the killing of an innocent person in Kerala on suspicion of being Bangladeshi; and incidents of mob lynching and violence against Muslims and Christians in different places.”
Referring specifically to violence by extremist Hindu groups during Christmas celebrations in India, SM Mahbubul Alam said, “Bangladesh is also deeply concerned about the incidents of mob violence perpetrated against Christians across India during Christmas celebrations last week. We categorically reject these incidents and view them as hate crimes and targeted violence. We expect the relevant authorities in India to conduct impartial investigations into these incidents and to bring the perpetrators to justice. We believe that it is the responsibility of every country to protect and uphold the dignity of its minority communities, and every country should fulfil this obligation.”