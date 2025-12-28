Bangladesh expresses deep concern over ‘mass violence’ against minorities in India

The Bangladesh government has expressed deep concern over what it has described as “mass violence” against minority communities, including Muslims and Christians, in India.

It has also called for investigations into the brutal attacks on minorities across India during Christmas celebrations and for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Responding to questions from journalists on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, SM Mahbubul Alam, outlined the position of the Bangladesh government on the issue of persecution of minorities in India.