‘One-sided election will push country towards conflict’

Demanding that the election schedule be cancelled, 586 eminent citizens of the country have warned that a one-sided election will push the country towards conflict. They say that it is imperative that a neutral government be formed and a new schedule be given on the basis of talks, with the aim for a free, fair, impartial and inclusive election.

This statement was issued yesterday, Thursday, by 586 eminent citizens from all professions and sections of the country, including teachers, physicians, lawyers, agriculturists and journalists. They stated that by announcing the schedule without taking the prevailing political situation of the country into consideration, the election commission has pushed the country towards further conflict.