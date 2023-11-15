Election to be held on 7 January

According to the election schedule of the 12th parliamentary election, the last day of submitting nomination is 30 November while the nomination will be scrutinised on 1-4 December and candidates will have until 17 December to withdraw their candidature.

The election commission will distribute symbols on 18 December.

The CEC announced the polls schedule amid violent political situation when political parties are yet to reach a consensus on the formation of a poll-time government.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) already declared it will not join the next election under this incumbent Awami League government.

Besides, BNP and like-minded parties have been enforcing shutdown (hartal) and blockades demanding the resignation of the government.

The CEC announced the polls schedule of the 12th parliamentary election as per the decision of the election in reference to the Article 123(3)(a) of Constitution.