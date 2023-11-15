Quader rules out dialogue after receiving the US letter

Donald Lu sent the letter to three major political parties - Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party.

Upon receiving the letter, Obaidul Quader talked to newspersons at the secretariat. He said, “No political party that practises democracy, cannot say that they do not want any dialogue. But there is a suitable time. The poll schedule is going to be announced today. When would you hold the dialogue?”

Then a newsperson asked him whether there is any scope of organising a dialogue in the current context. In response the ruling party leader said, “There is no more scope of dialogue now.”