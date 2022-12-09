Is it legal to check mobile phones in name of searching?

The law enforcement agencies have beefed up their activities in the capital city ahead of the prescheduled divisional rally of the de facto opposition BNP on 10 December. They have set up checkpoints at the entrances of the capital since Wednesday.

But, there are allegations that the policemen are unnecessarily harassing the commuters in the name of searching. They were seen taking the mobile phones of the people and checking the photos and messages.

A question has now come to the fore whether such deliberate searches of mobile phones are legal or not.