Student-mass movement: Death toll keeps rising, 757 till date

A student, who received bullet injuries during the quota reform movement, died while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Friday.

The deceased is Md Shumon Mia. He would study at a madrasa at Madhobdi in Narsingdi. Shumon would regularly join programmes of the Student Against Discrimination movement which demanded reforms in quota in government jobs. He received bullets during the agitation on 20 July. A bullet hit his abdomen. He was brought to Dhaka with a critical injury. He was undertreatment at the hospital for over a month. However, he couldn't be saved.

Some 757 people have died in violence, clashes and firing centering the Student Against Discrimination movement between July 16 and 23 August. The deceased include students, children, women, political leaders-activists and people from different professions. Some of them died on the spot while some died at the hospitals while undergoing treatment.

These deaths from violence and clashes have been confirmed by the people who brought dead bodies to hospitals and relatives of the deceased, 14 hospitals outside Dhaka and 13 hospitals in Dhaka.

Of the deceased, identities of 769 couldn't be ascertained. There were 8 unidentified bodies at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue till yesterday. Detailed information of 157 deceased couldn't be collected as bodies were taken from hospitals immediately.