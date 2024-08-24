‘Overambitious’ cops put police force in confrontation with people: DMP chief
Mainul Hasan, the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has alleged that some ‘unprofessional’ and ‘overambitious’ policemen put the police force in confrontation with the people.
“It will take some more time to make the policing system fully functional,” he told the media at a press briefing at the DMP media centre in Dhaka on Saturday.
The DMP chief said the police force will be revamped, while those found to have acted unprofessionally will be identified and booked. However, some senior police officers have still been in hiding.
While responding to a query, Mainul Hasan expressed his commitment to running the DMP with professional officers, removing supremacy of officers from any particular districts.
Currently, the policemen, alongside their regular duties, are trying to recover the illegal weapons that were used by members of Awami League, Chhatra League and some other people during the recent student movement.
The DMP commissioner described the task as challenging as a significant number of policemen are still suffering from a type of trauma due to the fire incidents and attacks at the police stations.
Some 22 of 50 police stations under the DMP were burned during the student movement, he mentioned.