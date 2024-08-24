‘Overambitious’ cops put police force in confrontation with people: DMP chief

The DMP chief said the police force will be revamped, while those found to have acted unprofessionally will be identified and booked. However, some senior police officers have still been in hiding.

While responding to a query, Mainul Hasan expressed his commitment to running the DMP with professional officers, removing supremacy of officers from any particular districts.

Currently, the policemen, alongside their regular duties, are trying to recover the illegal weapons that were used by members of Awami League, Chhatra League and some other people during the recent student movement.