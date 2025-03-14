We are trying to remove the causes behind delays in trials

Prothom Alo :

Are DNA tests not compulsory? Won't this hamper the process of identifying the actual criminal? Instead of developing the DNA testing methods further, why is the government removing the clause that makes such testing compulsory?

Asif Nazrul: DNA testing will remain compulsory. The law states that if the depositions, the victim's statement or the medical certificates are adequate for the trial, the judge can decide if it is appropriate. Generally speaking, DNA tests will be required. But if the judge feels that the trial can be carried out without the DNA testing, then we will leave that to judicial consideration.

We must remember that the crime of rape had been defined 200 or 250 years ago in Bangladesh and various parts of the world. There were no DNA tests then, but justice was carried out. But we will make sure that if this is misapplied, the matter can go to the Appellate Division.