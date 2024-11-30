21 August grenade attack: HC to deliver verdict tomorrow

The High Court is likely to deliver verdict in the cases filed over the 21 August grenade attack on Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue tomorrow, Sunday.

Today, Saturday, when visiting the Supreme Court's website, it was found that the cases (death reference, appeal, and jail appeal) are listed as items number 54 and 55 in the court's agenda for Sunday.

The bench, consisting of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain, will deliver the verdict.