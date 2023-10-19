Eight more die of dengue, 2,350 hospitalised in 24 hours

Some eight people have succumbed to dengue fever in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursda, bringing the death toll to 1,214.
An alarming 225 deaths have been recorded in the 18 days of the current month.
Besides, a total of 2,350 people – 504 in Dhaka and 1,905 in districts – have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the 24-hour period, according to the health directorate.
Of the fresh deaths, seven have been reported from the capital city, while the remaining one from outside.
A total of 249,543 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.