Electricity supply will be normal within 2 weeks: Nasrul Hamid

Mentioning that everybody across the country is suffering due to the ongoing load shedding, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid on Moday expressed optimism that the supply of electricity will be normal within the next two weeks, reports BSS.
"People of the country are suffering due to ongoing heat wave and load shedding, which are not enviable, but we are working on a priority basis to bring relief to public life very soon . . . Hopefully, the situation will be completely normal within a couple of weeks," the state minister said on his verified Facebook page.
"There are several reasons behind the load shedding, which everyone should know. You all know about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and later the Russia-Ukraine war created terrible instability in the international energy market," Nasrul went on saying.
Nasrul Hamid said prices of all types of fuels including gas, coal and furnace oil have skyrocketed in the international market, and even its availability on the market has become uncertain, adding, "That crisis is still going on."
"On the other hand, the exchange rate of the dollar rose unabatedly. This has affected the import of fuel such as gas, coal and furnace oil for power generation, resulting in ongoing load shedding."
He said the government, led by the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, brought every home in the country under electricity coverage with her sincere efforts.
Recalling the previous situation regarding electricity in the country, Nasrul Hamid said only 44 per cent of people could get electricity in 2008, which is now 100 percent.
"The countrymen, then, witnessed load shedding for at least 16-18 hours a day," he recollected.
"Keeping in mind about the demand for power, we have increased power generation by more than 5 times in the last era. Currently, our power generation capacity is about 27,361 MW (including captive)," the state minister continued.
He added that there is no lack in the power division in terms of production capacity, adding, "But we are experiencing unexpected load shedding due to the global energy crisis and the unprecedented upward trend of the international currency market."
"I regret your sufferings. I also want to assure you that the ongoing situation is temporary. We will be back in a good position within the shortest possible time," Nasrul Hamid said.
"Under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made tremendous development in the power sector by undertaking various short, medium and long term schemes. I hope that your (countrymen) trust and support will continue. Together we will be able to overcome this suffering as soon as possible," he added.