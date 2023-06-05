Electricity supply will be normal within 2 weeks: Nasrul Hamid

"There are several reasons behind the load shedding, which everyone should know. You all know about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and later the Russia-Ukraine war created terrible instability in the international energy market," Nasrul went on saying.

Nasrul Hamid said prices of all types of fuels including gas, coal and furnace oil have skyrocketed in the international market, and even its availability on the market has become uncertain, adding, "That crisis is still going on."

"On the other hand, the exchange rate of the dollar rose unabatedly. This has affected the import of fuel such as gas, coal and furnace oil for power generation, resulting in ongoing load shedding."

He said the government, led by the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, brought every home in the country under electricity coverage with her sincere efforts.