Death tolls increases with every visit to hospitals

A complete picture of the total death toll in protests centering the quota reform movement is yet to be known. The death toll is increasing whenever an exhaustive search at the hospitals in Dhaka city is conducted. On Thursday, the deaths of nine more people came to light after visiting two government hospitals and three private ones.

On that day, specific information of deaths at three private hospitals could not be availed as they did not want to share any specific information on it.

Information of a new death came to light at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, taking the total death toll at the facility to six.

Hospital’s joint director profession Badrul Alam confirmed these developments to Prothom Alo on Thursday. He said a total of 123 patients injured during the clashes came to the hospital. Of, 32 were admitted and rest were given primary treatment. A total of six of them succumbed to their injuries so far.