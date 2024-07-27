Death toll rises to 209

Apart from them, two more persons from Noakhali will be added to the list of deceased. Their death was not reported earlier. One of them has been identified as Mahmudul Hasan alias Rizvi, 20, of Char Kailash area under ward-1 of Hatiya municipality of Noakhali. He used to live in the capital’s Uttara area. Relatives say he died on 18 July after being shot in the head.

The other person was identified as Ahsan Habib alias Tamim from the Chatkhil area in Noakhali. He was a first-year student of the Department of Mathematics at Jagannath University.