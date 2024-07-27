Quota reform movement
Death toll rises to 209
Three more people died while undergoing treatment due to the injuries they sustained during the clashes that erupted centering the quota reform movement in different districts including Dhaka. Two of them died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday and Friday respectively. Another person died in Mugda Medical College Hospital at around 2:00 am Friday. They were identified as Imtiaz Ahmed, Md Mainuddin and Yeasin.
Apart from them, two more persons from Noakhali will be added to the list of deceased. Their death was not reported earlier. One of them has been identified as Mahmudul Hasan alias Rizvi, 20, of Char Kailash area under ward-1 of Hatiya municipality of Noakhali. He used to live in the capital’s Uttara area. Relatives say he died on 18 July after being shot in the head.
The other person was identified as Ahsan Habib alias Tamim from the Chatkhil area in Noakhali. He was a first-year student of the Department of Mathematics at Jagannath University.
With that, the death toll from the clashes across the country centering the quota reform movement rose to 209.
The death toll is based on sources from different hospitals and people who brought the bodies. However, this figure does not include the information of all hospitals.
According to the information received so far, some 6 people died on 16 July, 42 on 18 July, 85 on 19 July, 38 on 20 July, 21 on 21 July, 5 on 22 July, 3 on 23 July, 3 on 24 July, 5 on 25 July and 1 on 26 July. Those who died in between Monday to yesterday, Friday, were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.
Imtiaz Ahmed breathed his last at around 4:00 am on Friday while undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). He sustained a bullet injury in the lower parts of his waist while going for lunch in the Banashree area of the city on 19 July.
Imtiaz was a third-semester student of the BBA department of the Southeast University in the Tejgaon area of Dhaka. He was from the Deuli village of Jhikargachha in Jashore.
Meanwhile, another person succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Md Mainuddin. He died around 1:45 am Friday. He was shot on his back and throat while returning home in the Rayerbagh area of Jatrabari. His relatives say Mainuddin was a part-time teacher at a local madrasah. He married a year ago.
Meanwhile, Yeasin’s autopsy was conducted at the morgue of the DMCH. He used to live in the capital’s Jatrabari area. He was shot in his belly during the clash at the Shanir Akhra area on 21 July. He was undergoing treatment at the Mugda Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Yeasin was from the Rupsha upazila of Khulna.