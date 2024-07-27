Police members mostly sustain head injuries

This was how Mohiuddin described the 18-July-attack on him while speaking to Prothom Alo lying on a bed at the Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh, Dhaka.

He said, “I was even attacked inside the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital. Protesters threatened to set the hospital on fire if I was given treatment.”

The attackers made his wife stand next to the dead bodies of the protesters at the hospital, he added.

Mohiuddin sustained head injuries. His right hand and two legs broke. He said, “I was at the hospital without any medical care for about five hours.”

Having been injured in clashes, 259 members of the police were admitted to and received treatment at the Central Police Hospital between 16 and 20 July, with 58 still undergoing treatment and one in the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition.