Let the Almighty do the justice, says father of student shot dead in Uttara

The lamentation of the relatives of Naima Sultana, 15, a student of Milestone School and College in Dhaka, at her Amuakanda village home in Matlab North upazila of Chandpur is not dissipating at all.

This was seen during a visit to the village Thursday morning.

Naima, a 10th grader, sustained bullet injuries and died on the balcony of the 3rd floor of their rented house at road no. 5 in Uttara during the clashes centring the quota reform movement on 19 July.