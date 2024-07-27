Let the Almighty do the justice, says father of student shot dead in Uttara
The lamentation of the relatives of Naima Sultana, 15, a student of Milestone School and College in Dhaka, at her Amuakanda village home in Matlab North upazila of Chandpur is not dissipating at all.
This was seen during a visit to the village Thursday morning.
Naima, a 10th grader, sustained bullet injuries and died on the balcony of the 3rd floor of their rented house at road no. 5 in Uttara during the clashes centring the quota reform movement on 19 July.
Naima is the daughter of homoeopath Golam Mostafa and housewife Ainunnahar Begum of Amuakanda village of the upazila. She is the second of two daughters and one son of the couple.
Naima’s elder sister Tasfia Sultana studies in the 11th grade at Milestone College, Dhaka, and younger brother Abdur Rahman studies in a primary school in Uttara of Dhaka.
Ainunnahar Begum lives in a rented house in Uttara, Dhaka with her three children while Golam Mostafa lives in the village house. He provides homeo treatment in Narayanpur Bazar of Matlab South upazila.
Naima’s parents were not at home. They are at a relative’s house. This correspondent talked to them on the phone.
Golam Mostafa said that the gunfire was going on near their residence at 5:00 pm Friday. At that time Naima went to the balcony of the flat and tried to see what’s going on. Suddenly a bullet hit her in the head. Immediately she fell on the floor. The relatives took her to a hospital in Uttara where the physician declared her dead. Her body was buried in the family graveyard Saturday.
“We hoped our daughter would be a doctor one day. Everything has shattered,” he added.
“I don’t know to whom I would seek justice. I am leaving everything in the hands of the Almighty,” he lamented.
Naima’s mother Ainunnahar Begum said in a tearful voice, “Who killed my daughter for what crime? We had high hopes for her. All of my hopes have crumbled. How would I live?”