‘What was the crime of my son, why did I have to lose my son?’

“I rushed to Dhaka hearing about my son’s sickness only to find that he had already passed away. I did not go to Dhaka to bring my son’s dead body, rather I went there to help him recover. How would I live without my son?” she lamented.

Mahmudul joined as an intern at an office in Dhaka after completing his study in electronics from Lakshmipur polytechnic institute.

Farida helped her son admit to a mess on 2 July. He used to stay there with three other classmates.

Mahmudul’s father Md. Jamal Uddin is an official of a nongovernment development organisation. He told Prothom Alo that Mahmudul never got entangled in any fracas. Rather, his focus was on studying. He dreamt of helping the family after completing his studies but a bullet has ended everything.