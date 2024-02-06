Govt to bring UN's attention to any border issues with Myanmar: Quader

During a press briefing at Awami League’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital this afternoon, Quader also emphasised that efforts are underway internationally to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

“We do not want to engage in war with anyone, including Myanmar. Our approach is to resolve any issue through dialogue. If any matter of dispute with Myanmar arises, we will draw the attention of the United Nations. There are international forums for these discussions, and the UN has a role to play,” he expressed.

The road transport and bridges minister highlighted that the incidents occurring at the Myanmar border are internal but have spilled over, with mortar rounds affecting Bangladesh and resulting in death of two in Bangladesh territory. The matter could involve summoning the Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh for discussions, with further decisions to be announced in due course.