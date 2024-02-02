First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins

Amidst various challenges, including cold and rain, hundreds of thousands of Muslim devotees have gathered from around the world at the Ijtema grounds. The first phase of this year's Ijtema, will conclude with the final supplication on Sunday. The second phase of the Ijtema will commence on 9 February.

In the first phase of the Ijtema, media coordinator M Habibullah Rayhan mentioned that after Maulana Ahmad Buttullah's sermon, Pakistan's Maulana Ziaul Haq will deliver an educational discourse at 10:00on Friday.

Following the educational discourse, preparations for the country's largest Juma prayer will commence. Maulana Kari Jobayer will lead prayer in the Ijtema ground.