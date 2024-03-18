Abantika suicide: Classmate Amman, teacher Din Islam remanded
A court on Monday placed Jagannath University student Raihan Siddique Amman and assistant proctor Din Islam on two-day and one-day remand respectively in the case filed over suicide of law student Fairuz Sadaf Abantika.
Abu Bakar Siddique, senior judicial magistrate of a Cumilla court passed the order.
Din Islam, who was arrested in connection with the case filed over instigating suicide, is from Aminnagar village under Ramchandrapur Uttar union in Cumilla’s Muradnagar upazila.
He was assistant professor of management department of JnU and an assistant proctor of the university.
Amman, from Purardair village under Ishwardi upazila in Pabna, is a master’s student of the law department and classmate of Abantika.
Abantika committed suicide at around 9:30pm on Friday at her parent’s house in Cumilla city after posting a status on Facebook accusing Din Islam and Amman of mentally torturing her online and offline.
Abantika’s mother Tahmina Begum filed a case with Kotwali model police station on Saturday against Din Islam and Amman for instigating suicide. Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Din Islam and Amman and handed them over to the police in Cumilla on Sunday.
The two accused persons were produced before the court at around 11:00am today.
Shiben Bishwas, investigation officer of the case, applied to the court seeking a five-day remand for Amman and two-day remand for Din Islam.
Inspector (investigation) of Kotwali police station Shiben Bishwas said the court has instructed to enforce the remand within a week.
The accused persons would be remanded after receiving the copy of the remand order, he added.