Abantika suicide: Classmate Amman, teacher Din Islam remanded

A court on Monday placed Jagannath University student Raihan Siddique Amman and assistant proctor Din Islam on two-day and one-day remand respectively in the case filed over suicide of law student Fairuz Sadaf Abantika.

Abu Bakar Siddique, senior judicial magistrate of a Cumilla court passed the order.

Din Islam, who was arrested in connection with the case filed over instigating suicide, is from Aminnagar village under Ramchandrapur Uttar union in Cumilla’s Muradnagar upazila.

He was assistant professor of management department of JnU and an assistant proctor of the university.