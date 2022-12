BNP chairperson's media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan said Khandaker Mahbub was admitted to Evercare Hospital with various complications on 28 December.

Khandaker Mahbub was elected president of Supreme Court Bar Association for four times and vice chairman of Bangladesh Bar Council for two terms. He would appear at court as BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's lawyer.

He was born in Borguna's Bamna on 20 March, 1938 and became enlisted as lawyer of High Court in 1967.