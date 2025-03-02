Edu, law advisers reveal criteria for conferring Independence Award
Education and Planning Adviser Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud and Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul Sunday revealed the criteria for conferring this year’s Independence Award.
Education Wahiduddin Mahmud said this time the Independence Award is being conferred to those, who contributed a lifetime to Bangladesh and created something new that still continues to contribute.
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said, “You were pleased to see the conferment of Ekushey Padak and this time you will be more pleased to see the Independence Award.”
Both advisers made these remarks while speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Advisory Committee on National Awards at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.
Wahiduddin Mahmud and Asif Nazrul are convener and member of the committee respectively.
Regarding the possible recommendations for the Independence Award, Wahiduddin Mahmud said the award would be conferred to those, who have contributed a lifetime to Bangladesh and created something new that still continues to contribute. This can be in any field, a new phase in culture, literature, science or social service that still influences the entire country but those were not recognised before.
It is just a recommendation and the names could not be disclosed until the advisory council approves it, he added.
Asif Nazrul said, “An agency like Rapid Action Battalion was also conferred the Independence Award. But this is our highest civilian award. Realising the dignity of the award, we, led by sir (Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud) recommended several names. You would be pleased to see it like you did seeing the Ekushey Padak winners.”
Less than 10 individuals will be conferred this year’s Independence Award, he added.