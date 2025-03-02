Edu, law advisers reveal criteria for conferring Independence Award

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said, “You were pleased to see the conferment of Ekushey Padak and this time you will be more pleased to see the Independence Award.”

Both advisers made these remarks while speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Advisory Committee on National Awards at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.

Wahiduddin Mahmud and Asif Nazrul are convener and member of the committee respectively.