Arav Khan: Process of bringing him back quite intricate  

Multiple sources at the home ministry said bringing Arav khan back to Bangladesh would not have been easy under the prisoner extradition treaty even if he had been convicted of a criminal offence and sentenced there. As he holds an Indian passport, it requires to engage India in the diplomatic effort to bring him back to Bangladesh. The authorities here have decided to seek help from India in this regard.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon, “As per the formal agreement with Dubai (UAE), the process would have been easier if he (Arav Khan) had been a convicted prisoner. But there are complications as he is not a prisoner.”

The minister also said, “A letter has been issued to the Interpol to issue a red notice against Arav Khan and they accepted it. Let’s see what happens. He did not go there with our (Bangladesh) passport, complications prevail here too. Now we have to request India in this regard. We will send a letter to them.”

According to the home ministry sources, an Interpol red notice does not mean that the accused nabbed in other countries will simply be extradited to the home country. The notice is only used to collect as well as publish information about a criminal. It is not an international arrest warrant.