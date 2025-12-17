Scuffle over ‘Razakar’ remark against Jamaat leads clash with BNP, 15 injured

At least 15 people were injured following clashes between activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Vhelumia Union of Bhola Sadar upazila yesterday, Tuesday.

The violence followed an earlier altercation during a Victory Day procession, after a Jamaat activist was called a “Razakar”.

According to police and local sources, a Victory Day procession was organised by the district Jamaat-e-Islami at around 10:00 am in Bhola Sadar. Leaders and activists from 13 unions of the upazila participated in the procession.

At approximately 11:00 am, at Vhelumia Bazar, BNP activist Md Riyaz referred to Jamaat activist Abul Bashar, who was participating in the procession, as a “Razakar”. This led to a verbal dispute and physical altercation between the two.

At one point, Riyaz sustained an eye injury, while BNP activists beat and injured Abul Bashar. Both injured individuals were later admitted to Bhola Sadar Hospital.