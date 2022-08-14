People struggle to survive, cut expenses

“It pains when I look at my children while eating,” says Abu Azad, an employee of a private company’s Rangpur office. The reason behind his sad feelings is his sheer failure in arranging favorite food for his children due to the intolerable high price of essentials.

During a conversation with Prothom Alo, Abu Azad said the commodity prices surged so high that he has been struggling to meet family expenses. He axed fish and meat from the list of regular shopping. Now, they depend on lentils and fried-smashed vegetables (Bhorta, Bhaji) for lunch and dinner.

He used to keep an egg in the regular breakfast menu for each of his two children. Failing to afford the diet, he now provides eggs three days a week.

The commodity prices soared nationwide, so did the cost of living. There are millions of limited-income people like Abu Azad who have been forced to cut expenses in various ways. Some people reduced their spending on fish, meat and milk while some others started depending on foot to commute at short distances, instead of taking a rickshaw ride.

They, in most of the cases, have excluded discretionary spending, like hanging out with family and having snacks in the evening.

These austerity measures turned inadequate for some people as they still are struggling to meet family expenses. Having no other option, they are applying the cost-cut method on the education expenses of their children, refraining from visiting doctors as long as possible, and passing the lunch hours with only bread and banana.

And finally, some of them are being compelled to send their family to the village homes and rent seats at messes.

Prothom Alo talked to some 40 families residing in eight divisional cities, in an effort to obtain the actual scenario of living costs. They said their expenses increased at a much higher rate than their income growth in the last two years.