Martyred friend Farhan’s memories haunt Munim

When they reached the Dhanmondi area, Farhan and Munim got stuck in chases between demonstrating students and members of law enforcement agencies along with armed thugs of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, student and youth fronts of the then governing Bangladesh Awami League.

At that time, Farhan was shot in his chest while his friend Munim survived with minor injuries.

Recalling the tragic incident of that day, Munim said, “My nose and eyes were burning badly from the toxic fumes of tear gas fired by the police. I could not bear with the pain and sat on the pavement next to the main road. After a while, I heard that Farhan was shot in his chest.”

Hearing that Farhan received bullet injuries, Munim rushed to him without thinking about any danger.

“When I was taking him to the City Hospital by an ambulance, he stared at my eyes lying at one side of the ambulance. I saw an unexplainable look in your two eyes!” said Munim, recalling Farhan.

“In your eyes, I saw hatred for the armed thugs of the fallen dictator. Suddenly, your two eyes blinked twice and closed forever, breaking my hearts. At that moment, I even forgot how to cry,” he added, referring to the moment of Farhan’s journey towards eternity.