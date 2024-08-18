Cases filed against Hasina, Quader, 126 others in Joypurhat
A case has been filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with the death of a college student in bullets during the movement of Students Against Discrimination in Joypurhat.
Majidul Sarkar, father of Najibul Sarkar, 18, from Panchbibi upazila filed the case against Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and 126 others with the court of chief judicial magistrate in Joypurhat Sunday.
The court asked the officer-in-charge of Joypurhat sadar police station to register the lawsuit, plaintiff’s lawyer Abdul Momin Fakir told Prothom Alo.
Najibul Sarkar was killed in bullets fired by law enforcement agencies during the movement on 4 August.
He was an 11th grader at Panchbibi Business Management Institute.