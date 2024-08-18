Cases filed against Hasina, Quader, 126 others in Joypurhat

A case has been filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with the death of a college student in bullets during the movement of Students Against Discrimination in Joypurhat.

Majidul Sarkar, father of Najibul Sarkar, 18, from Panchbibi upazila filed the case against Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and 126 others with the court of chief judicial magistrate in Joypurhat Sunday.