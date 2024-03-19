Bangabandhu Expressway saw 135 accidents a year, recommendations flouted

Road accidents conintue unabated on Bangabandhu Expressway as 135 accidents claim lives of 131 people in the last one year. Over-speeding of vehicles, unskilled drivers without licences, unfit vehicles, haphazard movement of motorcycles and pedestrian crossings without using foot-over bridges are causing accidents on the expressway.

Meanwhile, there is no visible activity of the highway police to prevent accidents. Inquiry committees are usually formed after major accidents on the highway and they publish reports, but their recommendations are not implemented.

The length of the Bangabandhu Expressway or the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway from Dhaka's Jatrabari to Faridpur's Bhanga is 55 kilometers.

Out of this, the length of Jatrabari to Padma Bridge part of the expressway is 32 kilometers and Zajira to Bhanga part is 23 kilometers.

According to statistics of highway police, the Dhaka-Mawa portion of the expressway saw 72 accidents between March 2023 and February 2024. A total of 64 people were killed and 78 injured in these accidents. As many as 57 cases and 15 general diaries (GD) were filed over these accidents.

The Zajira-Bhanga portion of the expressway saw 63 accidents that claimed 67 lives and injured 94 more. A total of 57 cases and 15 general diaries (GD) were filed over these accidents.