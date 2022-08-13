BFIU sought illegal money information from Swiss banks repeatedly: BB

Bangladesh Bank has said that Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) repeatedly sought information from different countries including Switzerland about money laundered by Bangladeshis, reports UNB.

In response to a query on Saturday regarding the recent statement of the Swiss ambassador, Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of BB, said, “I have nothing to say anything about the statement of the Swiss Ambassador. But the BFIU repeatedly sought information from different countries on various issues, including illegal money transactions from Bangladesh.”

All kinds of initiatives were taken to collect information about money laundering from the country, he said adding that the BFIU, the country's financial intelligence agency, has also sent several letters to the Swiss banks.