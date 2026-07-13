7 districts flooded, death toll reaches 51 as misery grows

“No sleep in my eyes, there’s no food in my stomach. I don't know when the floodwaters will recede. Why have I fallen into such misery? I don't even have the money to build another house.”

Those were the words of Shely Akter, speaking in Chattogram’s local dialect. She lives in Baharchhara union of Banshkhali upazila, Chattogram. The floor of her mud house remains submerged under water. She has barely slept for five days. Along with her six children, she is spending her days on a makeshift platform inside the house, built by tying together plastic baskets and wooden planks to keep themselves above the floodwater.

Like Shelly Akter, hundreds of thousands of people in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari are living in such uncertainty. In addition to these five districts in the Chattogram division, Moulvibazar and Habiganj in the Sylhet division have also been hit by flooding.