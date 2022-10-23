Power consumption during daytime to be halted if necessary: Tawfiq Elahi

Speaking at the discussion as chief guest, Tawfiq said the government is trying to increase gas supply in the industrial sector in various ways. 80 million cubic feet of gas can be converted into CNG for use in Bhola. The gas would be transported to Dhaka by a barge within two-three months. Businessmen can use this gas in their factories.

Businessmen from different sectors shared the problems they are facing due to the ongoing energy crisis. They said production has to be stopped for as long as 12 hours a day due to the gas crisis. As a result, work orders might get slashed and half the workforce may become unemployed.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) president Md Jashim Uddin said Bengal Group has many factories in Savar. Employers call him daily and complain, “Sir, you are the president of FBCCI but production remains suspended for seven-eight hours daily in our factories.”

After hearing from the businessmen, the adviser shared his plan to increase the gas supply to the industry by decreasing in other sectors.