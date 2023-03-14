Continue soft loan until global economy normalises: PM Hasina to dev partners

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the development partners to focus on giving soft loans till the world economy comes into normalcy overcoming the economic recession steaming from the Russia-Ukraine war.

"It is necessary to continue giving soft loans till the global economy goes back to normalcy. The organizations and the developed countries would have to give special focus on it," she said.

The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest a programme marking the celebration of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh-Asian Development Bank (ADB) partnership at a hotel in Dhaka.

She expressed her grave concern over the trend of increasing interest rate against loans by the development partners even in the global crisis for Russia-Ukraine war, economic sanction and counter sanctions which in most cases make their financing in development projects ineffective.

"We don't want kindness from anyone, rather we want our due rights from the global partners," she said.