All acts of violence should be investigated transparently, credibly: UN

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the recent violences in Bangladesh and emphasised the importance of investigating these incidents in a transparent and credible manner.

The UN secretary-general’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, came up with the statement while addressing a press briefing on Wednesday.

Referring to the recent violences, a journalist said the business leaders informed prime minister Sheikh Hasina that an abandoned political party, Jamaat-e-Islami, tried to overthrow the democratic movement using the quota reform movement as a shield. He asked if the UN secretary general had any observation in this regard.