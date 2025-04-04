Dr. Yunus proposes 4 agendas for BIMSTEC

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus proposed on Friday four agendas for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) as he delivered his speech at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit here.

He suggested harnessing the power of the youth, saying Bangladeshi youths are showing so much of intent and action, from the front, even to reform some of the long-established notions in governance.

The chief adviser proposed rolling out a more inclusive set of actions to augment AI and related 4IR tools and applications that connect farming – learning – health, particularly of the vast small-holder population across the region.

Professor Yunus recommended opening up all ways and means for BIMSTEC countries and communities to vigorously engage in the knowledge sphere – to generate, innovate, share their wealth of capacities.

He also proposed establishing an eco-system where actors beyond governments can join hands with the BIMSTEC to address the exigencies and challenges - be in public health or, natural disasters or, climate adaptation.

“Time is not on our side. We have to transform, not just make transitions. That is why Bangladesh intends to champion a world of three Zeros: Zero Poverty, Zero Unemployment, and Zero Carbon,” Professor Yunus said.

As Bangladesh will take over the Chairmanship of the BIMSTEC for the next two years at the end of the Summit, he said, it looks forward to seeing all leaders of BIMSTEC in Dhaka.